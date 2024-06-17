|
17.06.2024 06:31:59
European Economic News Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final inflation from Italy and economic forecast from Switzerland are due the top economic news due on Monday.
At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss economic forecast.
In the meantime, producer price data is due from the Czech Republic.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for May. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 0.8 percent in May.
At 5.00 am ET, labor cost data is due from Eurozone. The labor cost index is forecast to rise 4.9 percent in the first quarter after rising 3.4 percent in the preceding period.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht deutlich höher aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.