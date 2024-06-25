|
25.06.2024 07:55:35
European Economic News Preview: Spain Final GDP Data Due
(RTTNews) - Revised quarterly national accounts data from Spain is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is slated to issue producer prices for May. Prices had increased 0.9 percent annually in April.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised GDP and producer prices figures. The preliminary estimate showed that the economy grew at a steady pace of 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter.
At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 5.0 percent in May from 5.1 percent in April.
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Schaukelbörse": ATX dreht leicht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte leichte Verluste. Der DAX notiert ebenfalls im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch auf positivem Terrain.