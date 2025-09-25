European Economic News Preview: Swiss Monetary Policy Decision Due

(RTTNews) - The monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes German consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking confidence index is forecast rise to -23.3 in October from -23.6 in September.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release consumer sentiment survey data. The consumer sentiment index is seen unchanged at 87 in September.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold the SNB policy rate at zero percent.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue Eurozone monetary aggregates for August. M3 money supply is forecast to grow 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 3.4 percent in July.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is forecast to improve to -31 percent in September from -32 percent in August.