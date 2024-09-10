European Economic News Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment data from the UK and final inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK labor market data for September. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.1 percent in three months to July.

In the meantime, final consumer and harmonized consumer price data is due from Germany. Final consumer price inflation is seen at 1.9 percent in August, as initially estimated, and down from 2.3 percent in July.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue industrial production for July.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Italy. Economists forecast industrial output to shrink 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in June.