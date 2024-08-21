European Economic News Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances data from the UK is the only major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector net borrowing data for July. The budget deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 0.5 billion from GBP 13.6 billion in June.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wages figures are due from Poland.

Economists forecast Poland industrial output to grow 7.3 percent annually in July after rising 0.3 percent in June. Producer prices are expected to fall 5 percent on year after easing 6.1 percent in the prior month.