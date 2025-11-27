Eurozone Bank Lending Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Eurozone bank lending increased at a faster pace in October as easing monetary policy lifted household lending, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

The annual growth in adjusted loans to the private sector rose to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in September.

Among the borrowing sectors, adjusted loans to households moved up 2.8 percent, following September's 2.6 percent increase. This was the biggest growth since March 2023.

At the same time, adjusted loans to non-financial corporations logged a steady growth of 2.9 percent.

The monetary aggregate M3 expanded 2.8 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month. The narrow measure M1 registered a growth of 5.2 percent after posting a 5.0 percent increase, data showed.