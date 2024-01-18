Eurozone Construction Output Drops For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output dropped for the second straight month in November, Eurostat said Thursday.

Construction output fell 1.0 percent from October, when it was down 0.6 percent. This was the second consecutive contraction.

Both building and civil engineering work registered declines in November. Building construction decreased 1.2 percent and civil engineering dropped 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, the decline in construction output deepened to 2.2 percent from 0.7 percent in October, data showed.

Construction output in the EU27 dropped 1.0 percent on month in November and decreased 2.1 percent from the same period last year.