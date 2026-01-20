Eurozone Construction Output Falls Most In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction production contracted in November after recovering in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Construction output dropped 1.1 percent monthly in November, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in October.

Further, the latest expansion marked the fastest since May, when production fell 1.4 percent.

Among sectors, construction of buildings showed a decline of 1.2 percent, and civil engineering activity dropped by 1.6 percent. Specialized construction activity also contracted by 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 0.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 1.9 percent strong rebound in October.

Construction output in the EU declined 1.1 percent monthly and by 0.4 percent annually in November.

The largest monthly decreases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary, Slovenia, and Romania, while the biggest rises were observed in Slovakia, Finland, and Bulgaria.