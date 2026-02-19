Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1438
 EUR
-0,0016
-0,14 %
19.02.2026 13:33:12

Eurozone Construction Output Recovers

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output rebounded in December, data from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.

Construction output grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.5 percent fall in November.

Data showed that construction of building grew 0.9 percent and that of civil engineering moved up 2.3 percent. Specialised construction activities logged a monthly growth of 0.6 percent.

However, production in construction fell 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, following November's 1.4 percent decrease.

Construction output in the EU27 grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis and remained flat from a year ago in December.

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
