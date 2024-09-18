Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
18.09.2024 12:49:27
Eurozone Construction Output Stagnates In July
(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output stalled in July after recovering in the previous month, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.
Construction output remained flat in July versus a 0.6 percent growth in June, which was the first rise in four months.
Civil engineering and specialized construction activities remained stagnant over the month, while construction of buildings declined by 0.8 percent.
On a yearly basis, the decrease in construction output deepened to 2.2 percent in July from 1.3 percent a month ago, which was revised from 1.0 percent positive growth reported earlier.
Construction output in the EU27 increased 0.2 percent monthly in July, while it dropped by 2.4 percent from the same period last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.