Eurozone Consumer Confidence Weakens For First Time In 7 Months
(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in the euro area deteriorated for the first time since early this year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday.
The flash consumer confidence index eased to -13.4 from -13.0 in July. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.
The index fell for the first time since February.
The corresponding indicator for the EU shed 0.1 percentage points to reach -12.3 in August.
Both indicators remain short of their long-term average, the commission said.
Data for the latest survey was collected from August 1 to 21.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street von Zinszweifeln belastet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.