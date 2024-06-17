Eurozone Hourly Labor Cost Accelerates In Q1

(RTTNews) - The euro area hourly labor cost increased at a faster pace in the first quarter, data published by Eurostat showed on Monday.

Hourly labor cost grew at a faster pace of 5.1 percent on a yearly basis, which was faster than the 3.4 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Wages and salaries and non-wage costs, the two main components of labor costs, grew 5.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

In services, hourly labor costs gained 5.0 percent and that in construction climbed 5.2 percent. Labor costs in industry grew 4.8 percent.

Data showed that hourly labor cost in the EU increased 5.5 percent after a 4.1 percent gain a quarter ago.

The highest increases in hourly wage costs for the whole economy were recorded in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.