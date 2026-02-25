Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1480
 EUR
0,0018
0,16 %
EUR - GBP
25.02.2026 13:33:00

Eurozone Inflation Slows As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation slowed in January due to the sharp fall in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.7 percent on a yearly basis in January, in line with estimate released on February 4. This followed December's 2.0 percent increase.

Excluding volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation slowed marginally to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago. The figure matched the earlier estimate.

On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.6 percent in January.

Data today showed that services cost registered its biggest annual increase in January, up 3.2 percent. This was followed by a 2.6 percent rise in food, alcohol and tobacco prices.

Meanwhile, energy prices declined at a faster pace of 4.0 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices posted an annual growth of 0.4 percent.

20:05 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: US-Anleger in Kauflaune -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

