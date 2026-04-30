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30.04.2026 14:54:12

Eurozone Jobless Rate Drops

(RTTNews) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in March, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate slid to 6.2 percent in March, in line with forecast, from 6.3 percent in February.

The number of unemployed decreased 63,000 from the previous month to 10.984 million. Compared to last year, unemployment was down 170,000.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 14.9 percent in March, the same as in February. Data showed that the EU unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.0 percent in March.

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