Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
05.03.2026 13:15:57

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in January on falling non-food and auto fuel sales, data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.

Retail sales fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. This was the first fall in five months. Sales had increased 0.2 percent in December.

Sales of non-food products and automotive fuel in specialized stores fell 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, food, drinks and tobacco sales grew 0.3 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent in December. This was also faster than economists' forecast of 1.7 percent.

In the EU27, retail sales gained 0.1 percent from the prior month and increased 2.3 percent from the previous year.

Among member states of EU, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were recorded in Estonia, Latvia and Portugal. In contrast, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia registered the largest decreases.

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
