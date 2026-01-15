Eurozone Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus declined in November as the fall in exports outpaced the decrease in imports, Eurostat reported Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 9.9 billion from EUR 17.9 billion in October. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 15.4 billion.

Exports of goods decreased 3.4 percent compared to the last year, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in October. Imports dropped at a slower pace of 1.3 percent after a 3.5 percent easing in the prior month. The decline in the surplus was primarily due to decreases across all manufactured goods categories, partially offset by improvements in the energy sector.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus fell to EUR 10.7 billion from EUR 13.7 billion in the previous month. Exports grew 1.1 percent and imports climbed 2.5 percent.

During January to November, the euro area registered a surplus of EUR 152.74 billion, compared with EUR 156.8 billion surplus in the same period of 2024.