16.04.2024 11:23:45

Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases Sharply In February

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade surplus increased sharply in February on falling imports, data published by Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus registered a surplus of EUR 23.6 billion in February, up sharply from EUR 3.6 billion in the same period last year. On a yearly basis, exports gained 0.3 percent. By contrast, imports declined 8.4 percent from the previous year.

At the same time, exports posted a monthly fall of 0.2 percent in February, while imports increased 4.2 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted 17.9 billion from EUR 27.1 billion in January.

