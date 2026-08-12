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12.08.2026 11:35:49

Finland Current Account Surplus Grows In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account surplus increased in June from a year ago, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The current account showed a surplus of EUR 2.8 million in June, up from EUR 1.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, it was a deficit of EUR 449 million.

The goods account surplus advanced to EUR 2.8 billion from EUR 1.1 billion last year, while the deficit in the service account balance widened to EUR 0.7 billion from EUR 0.4 billion.

Data showed that the primary income account surplus was EUR 903 million, up from EUR 744 million. Meanwhile, the secondary income deficit rose to EUR 178 million from EUR 155 million.

The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 4.9 billion in surplus.

In June, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad amounted to EUR 1.5 billion, with net capital outflow marking the highest in the form of portfolio investments, at EUR 1.9 billion. At the same time, net capital inflow to Finland was highest in the form of direct investments, totalling EUR 0.6 billion.

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