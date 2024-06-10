10.06.2024 12:59:54

Finland Industrial Production Falls 6.7%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production continued to decline in April, though at a slower pace compared to March, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Industrial output fell 6.7 percent year-over-year in April, following a 9.1 percent contraction a month ago.

Among the main industries, output produced in the mining and quarrying sector decreased 1.2 percent annually in April, while the utility segment showed a sharp increase of 8.6 percent. Data showed that manufacturing output logged a slight increase of 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.1 percent in April versus a 4.8 percent fall in March.

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
