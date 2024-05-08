Finland Industrial Production Logs Sharp Decline In March

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined sharply in March due to political industrial action and maintenance shutdowns, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output decreased 3.9 percent on a monthly basis after a 0.2 percent drop. Among main industries, only mining and quarrying and the food industry had more production than in the previous month.

The statistical office said the industrial actions had the strongest impact on the forest industry. At the same time, the fall in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was also caused by maintenance shutdowns.

Year-on-year, industrial production declined 7.7 percent, in contrast to the 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.