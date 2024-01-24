Finland Producer Prices Fall 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer prices declined for the ninth straight month in December amid lower prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and basic metals, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 7.6 percent year-over-year in December, following a 7.7 percent decline in the previous month.

The decrease in producer prices for manufactured products was particularly caused by the fall in the prices of electricity, paper and paper products, and basic metals compared to last year, the agency said.

Domestic producer prices declined 7.5 percent annually in December, and those in the export market slid by 7.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent from November, when they decreased by 0.5 percent. This was the fourth successive monthly fall.

Data also showed that the export price index logged a decline of 7.7 percent, and import prices plunged by 9.4 percent.

During the year 2023, producer prices for manufactured products fell by an average of 3.9 percent compared to 2022.