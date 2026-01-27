|
27.01.2026 19:14:12
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.823 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.
The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.747 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
