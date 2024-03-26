|
26.03.2024 18:12:11
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $67 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.235 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.
The Treasury sold $64 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.320 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $66 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted below average demand.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $43 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.
