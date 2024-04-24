24.04.2024 19:08:17

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.659 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

Last month, the Treasury sold $67 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.235 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted modestly below average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Anleger in Verkaufslaune -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen