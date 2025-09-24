24.09.2025 19:16:20

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.710 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.724 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden mutiger. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich seitwärts. Die Indizes in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen