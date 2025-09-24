|
24.09.2025 19:16:20
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.710 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.724 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.
The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.
