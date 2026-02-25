25.02.2026 19:09:51

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.615 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.823 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Donnerstagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneins. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen