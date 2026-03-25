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25.03.2026 18:10:14
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.980 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.615 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
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