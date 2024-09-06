France Industrial Output Falls 0.5%

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production decreased more-than-expected in July after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial output declined 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month. The expected fall was 0.3 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output shrank 0.9 percent in July versus a 0.9 percent rise in June.

Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products fell sharply by 9.9 percent. Meanwhile, the manufacturing of machinery and equipment goods grew 2.0 percent.

Data showed that transport equipment output contracted 4.9 percent in July, reversing a 3.1 percent rise a month ago. Mining and quarrying output expanded 1.0 percent, while construction production was 2.2 percent lower.