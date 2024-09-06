Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
06.09.2024 13:47:38
France Industrial Output Falls 0.5%
(RTTNews) - France's industrial production decreased more-than-expected in July after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.
Industrial output declined 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month. The expected fall was 0.3 percent.
Similarly, manufacturing output shrank 0.9 percent in July versus a 0.9 percent rise in June.
Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products fell sharply by 9.9 percent. Meanwhile, the manufacturing of machinery and equipment goods grew 2.0 percent.
Data showed that transport equipment output contracted 4.9 percent in July, reversing a 3.1 percent rise a month ago. Mining and quarrying output expanded 1.0 percent, while construction production was 2.2 percent lower.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.