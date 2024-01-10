France Industrial Production Recovers In November

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production grew for the first time in four months in November, data released by the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output posted a monthly growth of 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in October. This was the first expansion since July. Production was forecast to post nil growth in November.

Within total output, driven by machinery and equipment goods, manufacturing growth rose to 0.3 percent from revised 0.2 percent.

While machinery and equipment goods output climbed 2.8 percent, the manufacture of food products and beverages and the manufacture of transport equipment fell 0.8 percent each.

Other manufacturing grew only 0.1 percent and coke and refined petroleum production was down 0.6 percent.

Output of mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management gained 1.8 percent. Further, the decline in construction output slowed to 1.0 percent from 2.2 percent.