French Consumer Sentiment Hits 3-Year Low

(RTTNews) - French consumer sentiment weakened to a three-year low in April, a monthly survey from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 84 in April from 89 in the previous month. This was the lowest score since April 2023.

Assessment about households' past and future personal financial situation deteriorated notably. The past financial situation index dropped to -26 in April from -20 in March and the expected financial situation indicator slid to -20 from -13.

The index for past standard of living in France declined by eight points and the one related to future standard of living in France lost six points, reaching its lowest level since September 2022.

The current saving capacity index posted 18 compared to 23 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the expected saving capacity index registered 14, down from 16 in March.

The proportion of households believing it is a good idea to save remained stable, with the index at 39.

Households' fears about unemployment were back on the rise. The corresponding balance gained seven points to 56 in April.

The proportion of households who consider that prices increased over the past twelve months increased sharply. The associated balance of opinion gained thirty points, marking the strongest monthly rise in over forty years.

The proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months rose to 11 from zero. The survey was conducted between March 26 and April 18.