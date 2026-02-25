French Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - French consumer confidence improved slightly in February as households' assessment about future financial situation as well as their standard of living strengthened, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose slightly to 91 from 90 in the prior month. The index was expected to remain unchanged at 90. The survey showed that consumers' opinion regarding their future personal financial situation improved with the index rising to -8 from -12. The one related to their past financial situation was stable at -21.

The proportion of households believing it is a good time to make major purchases continued to remain negative. The index held steady at -28.

Households' assessment about their ability to save, both current and future, improved in February. The balance of opinion regarding their current savings capacity rose four points to 24, and the one related to their future savings capacity climbed two points to 17.

The indicator for future standard of living in France gained three points to -54 and the one related to past standard of living rose slightly to -69.

Households' fears about unemployment rebounded slightly as the indicator moved up two points to 48.

The proportion of households who consider that prices will accelerate over the coming twelve months fell back sharply to -30 from -26. Meanwhile, the proportion of households who consider that prices rose sharply over the past twelve months declined to -12 from -7.

The survey was conducted between January 27 and February 16.