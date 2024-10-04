French Industrial Output Rebounds In August

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production rebounded in August driven by a strong rise in transport equipment output, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial output grew 1.4 percent on a monthly basis in August, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in July. Output was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.

Manufacturing output advanced 1.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.

The rise in manufacturing output was driven primarily by the increase in the output for "other manufacturing industries." Output also increased sharply by 3.3 percent in the manufacture of transport equipment. Output went up slightly by 0.4 percent in mining and quarrying, energy, water supply.

Construction output logged a monthly growth of 0.6 percent, reversing a 2.3 percent drop in the previous month.

Cumulative output over three months to August was lower than that of the same three months of the previous year in the manufacturing industry by 1.1 percent. Output in the whole industry decreased 0.7 percent.