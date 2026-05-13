French Inflation Accelerates On Energy Prices

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation rose to its highest level since mid-2024 in April, driven primarily by sharp acceleration in energy prices, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.2 percent in April, in line with the flash estimate, and up from 1.7 percent in March. This was the fastest increase since July 2024, when inflation reached 2.3 percent.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 2.5 percent in April from 2.0 percent in the prior month. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on April 30.

Data showed that petroleum prices surged 31.4 percent and services inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. Conversely, food inflation softened to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent and manufactured product prices fell 0.6 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent in April, matching the rate seen in March. The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 1.2 percent, slightly faster than the 1.1 percent rise seen in the previous month. Both the rates came in line with flash estimates.