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15.04.2026 09:38:55

French Inflation Rises To 2%

(RTTNews) - France's harmonized consumer price inflation accelerated slightly more than initially estimated in March, final data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Wednesday. EU harmonized inflation hit 2 percent in March, which was up from the initial estimate of 1.9 percent and exceeded the 1.1 percent rise in February.

At the same time, the statistical office confirmed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent, as previously estimated, from 0.9 percent in February. This was the sharpest rise since August 2024.

The acceleration in overall inflation was driven by the 7.4 percent surge in energy prices. Data showed that services inflation advanced to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, food inflation decelerated to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent and manufactured products prices fell 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer price inflation advanced to 1.0 percent from 0.6 percent. The initially estimated increase was 0.9 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 1.1 percent, in line with flash estimate but up from the 0.7 percent gain seen in February.

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