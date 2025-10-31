Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1367
 EUR
-0,0004
-0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
31.10.2025 15:03:39

French Inflation Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - France's inflation slowed in October as food price growth softened and energy prices logged sharper fall, preliminary estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent in September. Inflation was seen at 1.1 percent.

Likewise, harmonized inflation slowed to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago. This was also below the forecast of 1.0 percent.

Data showed that there was a more sustained fall in prices of energy, driven by the decrease in those of gas and petroleum products. Overall energy prices decreased 5.6 percent after a 4.4 percent fall.

Food price inflation softened to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, services inflation held steady at 2.4 percent.

Compared to previous month, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent, as expected, following September's 1.0 percent decline. Similarly, the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 1.1 percent decrease a month ago.

Another report from the statistical office INSEE showed that producer prices in the French industry for the home market were up 0.1 percent annually in September, the same as in August. Month-on-month, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent, after falling at the same rate in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX mit Abgaben -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentiert, bewegt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt abwärts. An der Wall Street geht es vor dem Wochenende bergauf. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen