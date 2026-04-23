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23.04.2026 11:58:43
French Private Sector Contracts Most In 14 Months
(RTTNews) - France's private sector shrank the most since early 2025 in April reflecting deterioration in the service sector as manufacturing output grew at the strongest pace in over four years, data from S&P Global showed Thursday.
The flash composite output index fell to a 14-month low of 47.6 in April from 48.8 in March. The score was forecast to fall to 48.6.
The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped more-than-expected to 46.5 in April from 48.8 a month ago. The reading was seen at 48.5.
The manufacturing PMI posted a 47-month high of 52.8 in April, up from 50.0 in March. The score was above forecast of 49.5.
"The service economy has deteriorated due to a diminishing willingness to spend - a typical consequence of uncertainty - pulling overall business activity levels lower," S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.
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