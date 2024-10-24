French Private Sector Remains In Contraction Zone

(RTTNews) - France's private sector shrank again in October as both manufacturers and service providers reported lower output, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The flash composite output index unexpectedly fell to a nine-month low of 47.3 in October from 48.6 in the previous month. This was the lowest score since the start of this year. The expected level was 49.0.

The reading remained below 50.0 no change threshold for a second straight month, indicating a further contraction in the private sector.

"Despite early elections four months ago, uncertainty continues to loom over the economic outlook," Hamburg Commercial Bank economist Tariq Kamal Chaudhry said. "Pressure is mounting on the government in Paris to take urgent measures to stabilise the economy and address fiscal imbalances," said Chaudhry.

The flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 44.5 compared to 44.6 in the previous month. The score was seen at 44.9.

The flash services PMI hit a seven-month low of 48.3, down from 49.6 in the prior month and also remained below economists' forecast of 49.8.