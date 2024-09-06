Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
06.09.2024 12:29:07
French Trade Gap Narrows In July
(RTTNews) - France's trade deficit decreased in July from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, data released by the customs office showed on Friday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 5.88 billion in July from EUR 7.96 billion in the same month last year. The expected shortfall was EUR 6.5 billion.
In June, the trade deficit was EUR 5.98 billion.
During July, the energy balance improved further by EUR 0.4 billion.
Exports posted an annual decrease of 3.6 percent, and imports were 5.0 percent lower. On a monthly basis, both exports and imports slid by 3.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.