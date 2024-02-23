Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
23.02.2024 08:26:55
German GDP Contracts As Estimated In Q4
(RTTNews) - The German economy contracted as estimated in the fourth quarter on weaker investment, revised data from Destatis showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product slid 0.3 percent sequentially after stagnating in the third quarter. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on January 30.
Data showed that household spending gained 0.2 percent and government consumption moved up 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation slid 1.9 percent.
Exports decreased 1.6 percent. At the same time, the decline in imports was somewhat larger, at -1.7 percent. Subdued foreign demand, ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as high energy prices contributed the weakness in trade in goods, Destatis said.
Calendar-adjusted GDP dropped 0.2 percent on year, as estimated, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the third quarter.
Price-adjusted GDP slid 0.4 percent annually, slower than the 0.7 percent contraction in the preceding period. The price-adjusted rate also matched estimate.
"The German economy ended 2023 in negative territory," President of the Federal Statistical Office Ruth Brand said.
"In the final quarter, declining investment had a dampening effect on economic activity, while consumption increased slightly," Brand added.
For the whole year of 2023, GDP was down 0.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.