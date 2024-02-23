German GDP Contracts As Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - The German economy contracted as estimated in the fourth quarter on weaker investment, revised data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product slid 0.3 percent sequentially after stagnating in the third quarter. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on January 30.

Data showed that household spending gained 0.2 percent and government consumption moved up 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation slid 1.9 percent.

Exports decreased 1.6 percent. At the same time, the decline in imports was somewhat larger, at -1.7 percent. Subdued foreign demand, ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as high energy prices contributed the weakness in trade in goods, Destatis said.

Calendar-adjusted GDP dropped 0.2 percent on year, as estimated, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the third quarter.

Price-adjusted GDP slid 0.4 percent annually, slower than the 0.7 percent contraction in the preceding period. The price-adjusted rate also matched estimate.

"The German economy ended 2023 in negative territory," President of the Federal Statistical Office Ruth Brand said.

"In the final quarter, declining investment had a dampening effect on economic activity, while consumption increased slightly," Brand added.

For the whole year of 2023, GDP was down 0.3 percent.