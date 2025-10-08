Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1533
 EUR
0,0014
0,12 %
EUR - GBP
08.10.2025 08:18:17

German Industrial Output Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in August, figures from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output fell 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, in contrast to the 1.3 percent increase in July. Output was expected to fall 1 percent.

The production of capital goods fell 9.6 percent and that of consumer goods slid 4.7 percent. However, intermediate goods output registered a moderate decrease of 0.2 percent.

Data showed that energy production was down 0.5 percent, while construction output grew 0.6 percent in August.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production fell 5.6 percent from July and decreased 5.1 percent from the previous year. On a yearly basis, industrial production logged a decline of 3.9 percent, reversing July's 1.5 percent increase.

05.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
05.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04.10.25 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.25 September 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Wenig Impulse für ATX-Start -- Zurückhaltung unter DAX-Anleger erwartet -- Mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zunächst mit wenig Bewegung zu rechnen. Auch unter DAX-Anlegern dürfte Zurückhaltung den Handelsauftakt prägen. In Fernost dominieren zur Wochenmitte die Bären.
