07.08.2024 09:09:19

German Industrial Production Recovers In June

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production recovered in June, data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output grew 1.4 percent on month in June. Production was expected to climb 1.0 percent after declining by revised 3.1 percent in May.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production advanced 1.5 percent. Energy output gained 2.9 percent and construction output moved up 0.3 percent.

Production of capital goods grew 2.5 percent and that of intermediate goods climbed 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods output fell 2.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production logged a 4.1 percent drop, slower than May's 7.2 percent decrease.

