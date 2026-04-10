German Inflation Strongest Since Early 2024

(RTTNews) - Germany's consumer price inflation reached the strongest since January 2024 due to the significant rise in energy prices following the Iran war, final data from Destatis revealed Friday. Consumer price inflation rose to 2.7 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate published on March 30.

The 2.7 percent was the highest level recorded since January 2024.

"The significant increase in the prices of energy products is driving up inflation," Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "In particular, motor fuel and heating oil prices have risen sharply for consumers since the start of the Iran war," said Brand. Consumer prices increased 1.1 percent in March from the prior month, in line with the estimate, and followed 0.2 percent rise.

EU harmonized inflation advanced to 2.8 percent, as estimated, from 2.0 percent in February.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 1.2 percent, following February's 0.4 percent rise. The monthly rate matched expectations.

Data showed that energy prices surged 7.2 percent in March from the last year, marking the first annual growth since December 2023. At the same time, food prices were up only 0.9 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation was unchanged at 2.5 percent in March.