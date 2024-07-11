German Inflation Unrevised At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased slightly amid lower costs for energy products, as initially estimated in June, according to final data from Destatis revealed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent in June, following May's 3-month high of 2.4 percent. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

EU-harmonised inflation also softened to 2.5 percent from 2.48 percent, as estimated.

The annual price decline in energy products deepened to 2.1 percent in June from 1.1 percent in May. Within this, costs for both household energy and motor fuels dropped.

Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 1.5 percent versus 1.2 percent in May. Similarly, price growth in utilities rose marginally to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation stood at 2.9 percent in June, which was below the three percent mark for the first time since February 2022, the agency said.

The prices of services grew at a stable pace of 3.9 percent annually in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June, and the HICP also climbed by 0.2 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.