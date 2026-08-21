German Private Sector Expands As Manufacturing Strength Offsets Services Slump

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector expanded in August as continued upturn in manufacturing production offset subdued performance across the services economy, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.

At 51.0, the composite output index was down from 51.3 in July. The score was expected to remain stable at 51.3.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a three-month low of 48.5 from 49.8 in the prior month. Economists had forecast the index to improve to 50.1.

The factory PMI hit a 51-month high of 54.1, up from 52.2 in the previous month and also well above forecast of 52.1.

"The recovery in the manufacturing sector has regained momentum, after it showed signs of stalling in the second quarter," S&P Global Market Intelligence Economics Associate Director Phil Smith said.

Labor market conditions showed signs of stabilizing as employment held steady following more than two years of job losses.

Demand conditions strengthened for a second straight month, which coincided with a sustained rebound in business expectations.

On the price front, the survey showed that prices charged for goods and services grew at the softest pace in five months. There was a slight slowdown in input cost inflation in August.