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03.08.2026 12:02:02

German Retail Sales Fall More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales declined more than expected in June, data from Destatis revealed Monday.

Retail sales registered a monthly fall of 1.1 percent in June, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase in May. Sales were expected to drop moderately by 0.4 percent.

Data showed that food sales dropped 1.4 percent from May and non-food sales decreased 1.0 percent. Online and mail-order sales moved up 0.4 percent from the prior month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales slid 0.2 percent, reversing May's 2.1 percent increase.

In nominal terms, retail sales fell 1.2 percent month-on-month but increased 1.2 percent from the previous year.

In the first half of 2026, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in real terms and 2.2 percent in nominal terms from the same period last year.

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