Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 10:52:58

German Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November on falling food product sales, official data revealed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3 percent increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2 percent.

Sales of food products declined 1.9 percent from the previous month, while the non-food sector showed a monthly growth of 0.3 percent. Online and mail-order sales moved up 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.

In the whole year of 2025, retail sales logged a real growth of 2.4 percent. In nominal terms, sales moved up 3.6 percent. After a strong increase of 3.8 percent in the first half of the year, sales growth eased to 1.1 percent in the second half.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

