German Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November on falling food product sales, official data revealed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3 percent increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2 percent.

Sales of food products declined 1.9 percent from the previous month, while the non-food sector showed a monthly growth of 0.3 percent. Online and mail-order sales moved up 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.

In the whole year of 2025, retail sales logged a real growth of 2.4 percent. In nominal terms, sales moved up 3.6 percent. After a strong increase of 3.8 percent in the first half of the year, sales growth eased to 1.1 percent in the second half.