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08.06.2026 08:59:52
Germany Factory Orders Decline
(RTTNews) - Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in April, data from Destatis revealed Monday.
Factory orders logged a monthly fall of 3.8 percent in April, in contrast to the 4.5 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a fall of 2.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, orders grew 1.6 percent but slower than the 6.1 percent growth posted in March.
Data showed a significant decline of 5.3 percent in new orders in the automotive industry followed by a 16.3 percent fall in the manufacture of electrical equipment.
Foreign orders decreased 4.2 percent from the previous month and domestic orders were down 2.9 percent.
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