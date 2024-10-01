Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Greece Manufacturing Growth At 1-Year Low
(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in a year in September amid contractions in new orders and output, preliminary survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.
The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 50.3 in September from 52.9 in August. However, a reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.
New orders fell for the first time since January last year due to weak client demand and a slower uptick in new export orders amid difficult weather conditions in key markets. Similarly, output declined for the first time in twenty months.
On the price front, input price inflation eased further in September, and output charge inflation slowed to the weakest in a year. A renewed decline was also seen in the rate of job creation in the Greek manufacturing sector.
Looking ahead, firms remained confident about output expectations over the coming year, buoyed by plans to invest in new product development and outreach to new customers.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schließt weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.