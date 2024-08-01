Greece Manufacturing Growth Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace this year so far in July, preliminary survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 53.2 in July from 54.0 in June. However, a reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.

The overall growth was driven by further upticks in output and new orders. Nonetheless, rates of growth slowed in both cases amid softer demand conditions. Manufacturing employment also increased at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, new export orders rose at a faster rate amid stronger demand from key export partners in Italy, the UK, and France.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest since November 2022 due to higher transportation costs caused by supply chain disruptions, and greater raw material and energy prices. As a result, output price inflation rose to the quickest pace since February last year.

Greece's goods producers remained optimistic of a rise in output over the next year, but the level of positive sentiment dipped to a ten-month low amid concerns regarding softer demand conditions.