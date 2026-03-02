Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1441
 EUR
0,0051
0,45 %
EUR - GBP
02.03.2026 15:32:39

Greece Manufacturing Growth Improves In February

(RTTNews) - Greece's factory activity logged a further strong upturn in February as output and new orders grew at faster rates, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.4 in February from 54.2 in January. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders grew at the quickest pace in six months, linked to stronger demand conditions along with successful advertising initiatives and greater construction activity. Meanwhile, foreign demand was weaker, with new export orders falling for the first time in three months.

In line with higher new business, firms increased production levels in February, and the latest rate of growth was the fastest in eleven months. As a result, they scaled up workforce numbers and purchasing activity, though the rate of job creation eased to a 5-month low and led to a fresh emergence of capacity pressure.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a nearly one-year high, led by higher supplier prices, especially for metals, and transportation charges. Nonetheless, selling prices rose at a softer rate.

15:24 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schwächer -- ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Der Dow verbucht vorbörslich deutliche Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
